Booker T Thinks WWE Star Is Giving 'Oscar Worthy Performances'

The wrestling world has been buzzing for days about what transpired at the end of WWE's Royal Rumble event. After WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens, The Bloodline executed a vicious assault on the former challenger. Sami Zayn became increasingly apprehensive and tried to prevent Reigns from striking Owens with a chair. When Zayn was handed the chair to do the job himself, Zayn surprised everyone when he struck Reigns instead. During a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T had plenty of praise for Zayn's performances.

"Sami Zayn has been giving Oscar-worthy performances as of late, especially with The Bloodline," Booker T said. "He's made that thing come alive. He's definitely made it feel a certain way when you watch it. He stepped up big time." Booker T recalled reading headlines about Zayn being dubbed "the next face of WWE," and he thinks it goes to show that Zayn has taken advantage of every opportunity presented to him.

In the spring of 2022, Zayn began his storyline with The Usos when he attempted to become a member of the dominant Bloodline faction. He eventually earned the trust of Reigns and was dubbed an "Honorary Uce." By the end of 2022, many fans viewed the Zayn-Bloodline storyline as the best of the year. "No one thought Sami Zayn was going to get that thing over as big as he has," Booker T added. "No one could have predicted that. But when you got something that's working, you say, 'Man, let's ride with it.'"

