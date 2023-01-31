WWE Star Is Open To NJPW 'Dream Match' Against Mercedes Moné

A current WWE star wouldn't mind taking a return trip to the Land of the Rising Sun to follow in the footsteps of her stablemates. As of late, WWE has been more open to doing business with other promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Karl Anderson of The O.C. lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17, while Shinsuke Nakamura faced The Great Muta at NOAH The New Year 2023.

During an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman at the Royal Rumble 2023 press junket in San Antonio, Texas, Yim discussed whether or not she'd be open to making an appearance for another wrestling promotion in Japan while under a WWE contract.

"I am. I've wrestled in Japan many, many times, but I've always wanted to wrestle for New Japan," Yim said. "So that is on the bucket list. So A.J., Karl, make sure you bring me next time. I'm still offended you didn't."

One major name who recently signed with NJPW is Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE. Yim made it clear that if the opportunity presents itself, she won't hesitate to share the ring with Mone.

"Definitely, a dream match, for sure," Yim said.

Moné left WWE after the two couldn't come to terms on a new deal. She made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She confronted IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI following her successful title defense against Tam Nakano. Moné laid out KAIRI and the two will collide for the IWGP gold at Battle in the Valley on February 18.