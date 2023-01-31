Chris Jericho Threatens To Beat WWE Royal Rumble Standout's 'Stupid Ass'

Chris Jericho's in-character tweets rarely fail to rile up wrestling fans.

On Tuesday, "The Ocho" was it at again while responding to comments made by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who recently said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that it was an honor and privilege to be "jobbed out" to GUNTHER at Saturday's Men's Royal Rumble Match. Booker further stressed that he would "rather be jobbed out by GUNTHER than GUNTHER be jobbed out by me any day of the week" while discussing his brief cameo in WWE's battle royal.

A fan re-tweeted Booker's comments and asked Jericho to "take notes," insinuating that Jericho had refused to put over younger wrestlers during his time in AEW. Jericho fired back at the fan with the following message.

"Sorry, I don't do jobs. I'll beat #Gunther's stupid ass," Jericho wrote on Twitter.

Several fans brought up the fact that Jericho recently put over Action Andretti, and similarly took losses to unestablished superstars such as Fandango and Curtis Axel during his WWE run. Furthermore, Jericho was the first superstar in WWE who took a pay-per-view loss to John Cena at Vengeance 2002. In fact, Jericho revealed in a 2020 podcast that Vince McMahon called for Jericho to defeat Cena, but it was Jericho who insisted that the up-and-coming Cena needed the victory to further his career.

A potential Jericho vs. GUNTHER match is still several away, seeing as Jericho is reportedly signed with AEW through December 2025.