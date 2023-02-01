Final Team Qualifies For Tag Title Match At WWE NXT Vengeance Day

The final tag team to qualify to challenge the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) at the Vengeance Day premium live event was decided during Tuesday night's "NXT."

Chase U's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson defeated The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) and the team of Malik Blade and Edris Enofe to move on to this Saturday's event. They'll be in a four-way title match alongside two teams that will be facing the "NXT" Tag Team Champions: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) and Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang).

The New Day has been the "NXT" Tag Team Champions since they defeated Pretty Deadly last December at the "NXT" Deadline show, and are currently in their first reign with the titles.

Other title matches set for Vengeance Day include "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker defending his title against Grayson Waller inside a steel cage, "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez defending her title in a three-way match against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, and "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee defending his title against Dijak.

Also, "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are set to defend their titles against Kiana James and Fallon Henley. The only non-title match announced is a best two-out-of-three falls match between Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes.

"NXT" Vengeance Day will be taking place on Saturday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Full results of the January 31 edition of "NXT" are available here.