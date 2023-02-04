Samoa Joe Gives His Thoughts On The Bloodline

Over the past couple of years, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his faction, The Bloodline, have been dominating WWE. After the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, it appears that crucial members of the faction are now falling away from the stable, but nonetheless, their dominance in recent history cannot be understated.

A fellow Samoan wrestler, AEW superstar Samoa Joe, isn't related to the Anoa'i family, but he told Renee Paquette on the latest episode of "The Sessions" that he's a fan of The Bloodline.

"It's [an overwhelming sense of pride]. Obviously, you know, the stuff that The Bloodline is doing is great. The Usos are both really good friends of mine. Roman, he's a good brother. They're all good brothers and I think, for them, it is very much carrying on a legacy that their family started years past and they're really carrying that legacy probably better than even their forefathers would have hoped. For me, I think it's very much in the same vein. Let them know Polynesians are very well supported in this sporting space."

The Anoa'i family has given professional wrestling some of the greatest superstars in history, like Roman Reigns, Rikishi, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Other members of the family tree include former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Nia Jax, the longest-reigning tag team champions in history, The Usos, former WWE Champion Yokozuna, former Intercontinental Champion Umaga, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka, and former "NXT" North American Champion Solo Sikoa.

Just their combined championship reigns alone should signify how prestigious the family is to the world of pro wrestling. On television, however, time will tell if the cracks that were visible at the Royal Rumble will cause The Bloodline to implode and send the members of the Anoa'i Family in different directions.