Trevor Murdoch Addresses The NWA's Move Back To YouTube

Last month, "NWA Powerrr," the National Wrestling Alliance's flagships show, returned to its original home on YouTube. The move came after the promotion began to phase out its subscription service on FITE last summer. The weekly show was initially broadcast on YouTube before the deal with FITE was struck in March 2021. Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch recently talked up the move back to the video-sharing platform.

"[I] one-hundred percent support it," Murdoch told the "Wrestling Epicenter" podcast. "Anytime you get more eyes on the product, the better. That's one of the things, obviously, I learned when I was with WWE is, at times, it's more important to get eyes on the product, and that's our biggest goal, right? More people that can see us and can watch us to see what we're doing, the better. I'm excited about it. I think it's a great decision."

YouTube boasts over 2.6 billion monthly active users and provides content for free. FITE will still broadcast the NWA's pay-per-views for a fee.

Murdoch believes the NWA will benefit significantly from the change in streaming distribution.

"It also gets us back to where we were originally," Murdoch added. "We were an easily accessible product that was easily digestible to anyone."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Epicenter" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.