As previously reported, the NWA recently removed all of their videos from their YouTube channel.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that the videos were removed because of a new distribution deal that should be announced soon. NWA content will be available through their new partner. I was not told specifically who the new partner is, but I was able to confirm that it is not WWE or AEW.

This deal will add some new revenue for the company, which is more than they were making from the ads on their YouTube channel.

As previously reported, the NWA will hold a set of television tapings from March 21 – 24, which was first reported on Wrestling Observer Radio.