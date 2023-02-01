The Boogeyman Reportedly Undergoes Surgery

Former WWE star Marty Wright, aka "The Boogeyman," had knee surgery last week, according to PWInsider. They reported Tuesday night that Wright, 58, is currently rehabbing after the procedure. Wright has shared photos from his recovery in recent days, but has not opened up about the exact reason he required surgery or what type of recovery he's facing. On Monday, Wright said it's "time to get started" on his rehab.

"Welp, time to get started," he said in one shared video, standing up with the support of a walker. "Pity party is over. Time to get back on my feet, get back to working out. I know it's going to be tough mentally, but I know I can do this. It's all good, it's a good thing. This is a plus. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger." Wright said he's "got to be aware of what's in front of me, what's ahead of me," and will stick to the exercise routine his physical therapist told him to follow.

The 2006 PWI "Rookie of the Year" shared another video of himself doing a step exercise on Tuesday and said he's "making progress." Several wrestling stars have sent well wishes to Wright in recent days, including Chris Masters and Matt Hardy. "God bless, brother! Wishing you a speedy recovery, my friend," Hardy wrote to Wright. Wright debuted in 2004 and is most prominently known for his time in WWE as the worm-eating "Boogeyman" character. Wright never won a title in WWE, but is often remembered for being one of the most outlandish and entertaining personalities during the company's "Ruthless Aggression" era.