Liv Morgan And Other Stars Reportedly Set For Wheel Of Fortune's WWE Week

A handful of WWE Superstars will take time out of their busy schedules this week to film episodes of "Wheel of Fortune" that will air during WWE Week, the week leading up to WrestleMania 39.

According to PWInsider, former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan, Damage CTRL's Bayley, and former WWE Champion Big E will participate. After The New Day's Xavier Woods appeared on the show's spin-off, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," last October, it was announced that WWE had teamed up with the popular TV game show to produce a week of shows set to broadcast prior to WWE's biggest show of the year. The first episode is slated to air on Monday, March 27.

Late last year, WWE released details about how individuals could apply to be contestants on these unique episodes, which will see fans team up with WWE Superstars on the show. It was confirmed that the "winning teams will secure fabulous rewards such as a trip to WrestleMania and other exclusive WWE prize packages." Applications closed on January 6, and filming takes place at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

"Wheel of Fortune" first aired in the U.S. in January 1975 and has produced more than 7,000 episodes since. The beloved game show eventually became a worldwide franchise, with episodes being produced in countries around the globe. The "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" spin-off premiered in January 2021 and has seen former WWE Champion The Miz, WWE ambassador Maria Menounos, WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg, and 2001 Royal Rumble entrant Drew Carey appear as guests.