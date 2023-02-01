HOOK Signs Exclusive Signing Contract

HOOK, the current FTW Champion in AEW, has agreed to an exclusive contract for a convention.

As HOOK gains more exposure on TV, his stock is rising. HOOK's emergence isn't lost on the movers and shakers at The Big Horror Event, a convention for wrestling and horror film fans. The Big Event has announced that HOOK will be making his debut at the convention on March 11. The Big Event described HOOK as an "exclusive client." The convention is being held inside the LaGuardia Plaza Hotel in Queens, New York.

The AEW star has been breaking away from having just short squash matches on "AEW Rampage" and is now mixing it up with Stokely Hathaway's clients, Big Bill and Lee Moriarty. HOOK has also been paired with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry in his fight against Bill and Moriarty.

The Big Event has already announced that MMA legend and WWE Attitude Era star Ken Shamrock will also be appearing at the convention. AEW personality Mark Henry is scheduled to make an appearance. Newly signed Impact Wrestling star Frankie Kazarian is also making his way to Queens for the event. The AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed, have additionally been scheduled, along with "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. Additionally, former AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and Juice Robinson have signed on.

That's not all in store for wrestling fans at the convention, as Jericho Appreciation Society members Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo will take part in the festivities as well. Also serving as guests for the event will be CJ Perry, Rush, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, The Kingdom, Julia Hart, Lee Johnson, Brooke Adams, and many more.