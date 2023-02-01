Tony Khan Names The Most Popular Tag Team In AEW History

Tony Khan thinks the most popular tag team ever in AEW has arrived and it isn't The Young Bucks.

The AEW president joined "Busted Open Radio" to hype this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" which emanates from Dayton, Ohio and he had some high praise for his AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.

"The Acclaimed are the most popular tag team in AEW," Khan said. "I think they're the most popular tag team in AEW history. Everywhere we go The Acclaimed captivate the fans."

The Acclaimed is truly a homegrown act in AEW. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens both hail from New York, but they were mostly just friendly acquaintances before Khan had the idea to pair the two up as a tag team.

One team that may take exception to Tony Khan's claim is two of his company's executive vice presidents, The Young Bucks. While certainly not "homegrown," Matt and Nick Jackson have been labeled as one of the greatest tag teams in the modern era of wrestling and have had the merchandise sales to back up that popularity. As far as accolades go, The Young Bucks are currently the only team in AEW to hold the company's World Tag Titles twice. Another team jocking for that designation could be FTR, who had a banner year for tag teams in wrestling in 2022. The contracts of both Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler run out in April, but Khan has previously expressed his hopes that the two will re-sign with the company.

