AEW Dynamite Preview (2/1): Hangman Adam Page Vs. Jon Moxley, Jade Cargill Defends The TBS Title, More

The ring may not be able to contain Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page when they get together again tonight on "AEW Dynamite." In their first encounter last October, Page suffered a concussion following a stiff Moxley lariat, forcing the bout to be stopped by the referee. Upon being medically cleared to return after a few months, Page emerged victorious in their rematch, this time knocking out Moxley in the process. "Hangman" took it up another notch last week when he revealed he had a hankering to do it again during an interview with Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette. Things are bound to get heated and intense quickly once the bell rings this evening on their third go.

In championship action, Jade Cargill defends her TBS Championship; she looks to extend her unbeaten record to 50-0 against former Baddie Red Velvet. Cargill accepted the challenge of her former lackey after Velvet left her stranded during a tag team contest last month, walking out on the champion. Also, Darby Allin puts his TNT Championship on the line when he squares off with Ring of Honor TV Champion and the self-proclaimed "one true King of Television" Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match. After the titleholder successfully retained against Buddy Matthews last week, Samoa Joe appeared and stated his intention to win back the belt he claims Allin stole from him.

Bryan Danielson's crusade to become No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship continues this evening as he aims to secure his 60-minute Iron Man Match at Revolution against MJF for the title. "The American Dragon" will wrestle Timothy Thatcher of Pro Wrestling NOAH; Thatcher will be making his AEW debut. Elsewhere, Konosuke Takeshita faces Brian Cage after the Japanese star saved Danielson from a post-match beat down by Cage seven nights ago. And lastly, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will step into the ring as well.