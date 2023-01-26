AEW Announces Jon Moxley's Return To In-Ring Action

On the January 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Jon Moxley was defeated by "Hangman" Adam Page following a Buckshot Lariat. After the match, officials checked on Moxley in the corner of the ring, as it appeared the former AEW World Champion was knocked for six. Moxley has not appeared on AEW programming since, but the promotion has now revealed when the Blackpool Combat Club member will return.

Last night on "Dynamite" during a backstage interview with Moxley's real-life wife Renee Paquette, "Hangman" disclosed that he wanted to "knock out" Mox next Wednesday night in Ohio. BCC's Wheeler Yuta, who will go one-on-one with Page this Friday night on "AEW Rampage," entered the picture to reveal that Moxley had accepted the challenge and would be cleared to compete next week.

The feud between Moxley and Page intensified in October 2022 when the pair collided in a match for the AEW World Championship. That bout ended via referee's decision when Page was struck with a stiff lariat, which saw him land awkwardly in the center of the ring. It was ultimately determined that "Hangman" could not continue the title match. Page was eventually stretchered out of the arena and taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation. It was later disclosed that he had suffered a concussion.

While "Hangman" was out through injury, numerous segments were shown over several weeks on "Dynamite" leading up to Page's rematch with Moxley, as he attempted to get medically cleared to square off against the man who had inadvertently put him on the shelf.