AEW Star Creeps Out Kenny Omega On Dynamite

Is Isiah Kassidy morphing into a Goldust-type character?

The Private Party member managed to creep out Kenny Omega on the February 1 "AEW Dynamite" where he, Ethan Page, and Matt Hardy challenged the AEW World Trios Champions to a match on Friday's "AEW Rampage."

Shortly after Omega and The Young Bucks accepted the challenge, Kassidy walked up to Omega, wrapped his hands around the shoulder of "The Best Bout Machine" and made a suggestive sound that he whispered into Omega's ears. Omega, Don Callis, and the rest of The Elite were understandably weirded out by Kassidy, with Omega yelling "what the hell was that?" as he pointed towards Kassidy. You can watch the exact moment starting at the 1:30 mark in the video posted below.

The Elite's basketball court segment set up another title match for next week's "Dynamite" as Omega issued a challenge to A.R. Fox and Top Flight. Omega implied that Top Flight got a fluke win over Young Bucks on January 18 as Matt and Nick Jackson were still recovering from the grueling seven-match series between The Elite and Deat Triangle that ended on the January 11 "Dynamite" in Los Angeles.

"You bring your friend A.R. Fox and we'll put these belts on the line," Omega said as he called out Top Flight. "And you guys can shoot your shot. But hey, if you shoot that shot, you best not miss, because The Elite never misses."

At this point, Nick Jackson drained a 20-foot jump shot until Kassidy and Co. confronted The Elite.

AEW has confirmed The Elite's upcoming two matches. The trio has not competed together since capturing the AEW World Trios Championship from Death Triangle on January 11, owing to Omega's visa issues, which were reportedly resolved earlier this week.