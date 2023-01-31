Backstage Update On Kenny Omega's Visa Issues & AEW Return

Since winning the AEW World Trios Championship alongside The Young Bucks back on January 11, Kenny Omega has been doing his best Joseph "Coop" Cooper impression, having been MIA from AEW TV. Whereas no one had any clue where "Coop" was however, everyone has known that Omega has been off dealing with visa issues.

Said visa issues appear to have been nipped in the proverbial bud. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Omega's visa issues have been cleared up and that Omega will be in Dayton, Ohio Wednesday for "Dynamite" and "Rampage."

It's unclear whether Omega will be appearing on-screen during the tapings. With six matches announced for "Dynamite," including Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher, Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page, and Jade Cargill defending the TBS Championship against Red Velvet, it would seem unlikely Omega would wrestle on Wednesday night. A match for "Rampage," which would air on Friday, cannot be ruled out however.

Omega's return comes only two weeks after The Young Bucks fell to Top Flight in tag team action on "Dynamite," setting up Dante and Darius Martin as potential Trios Title challengers. Top Flight announced on "Rampage" this past Friday that they intend to challenge for the belts alongside frequent partner A.R. Fox. The trio previously challenged former champions Death Triangle for the Trios Titles in November and won a $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royale in December. They are currently scheduled to wrestle on Tuesday night's "Dark," taking on Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, and Cesar Bononi of The Wingmen.