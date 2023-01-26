Backstage News On Kenny Omega Missing AEW Dynamite

AEW World Trios Champion Kenny Omega was reportedly unable to attend this week's "AEW Dynamite" in Lexington, Kentucky, due to visa issues.

According to Fightful Select, "The Best Bout Machine" wanted to be at the AEW tapings, "but has been battling visa issues" recently.

While the report did not elaborate on Omega's visa issues, it's worth noting that the AEW original has been off all programming since he & The Young Bucks captured the AEW World Trios Championship from Death Triangle on the January 11 "Dynamite" in Los Angeles, California. Omega, a dual citizen of Canada and Japan, has reportedly resided in Florida since joining the upstart in AEW in early 2019. It's possible that his United States working visa has expired, and he's in the process of renewing the same.

Earlier on Thursday, Omega made the news for his response to WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who recently referred to Omega as "one of the best in-ring performers ever." Omega also took to Twitter to announce his inclusion as a free downloadable character in RGG Studio's "Like a Dragon: Ishin," a remake of the 2014 game that will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on February 21.

With the CM Punk – All Out controversy firmly in the rearview mirror, Omega is admittedly hoping to treat fans with a memorable 2023, earmarking the likes of Samoa Joe and Claudio Castagnoli as his potential opponents this new year. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Omega also floated the possibility of him defending his IWGP United States Championship on AEW programming while adding that he expects "a very interesting and varied year in wrestling for me."