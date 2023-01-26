Kenny Omega Responds To Recent Praise From Jake Roberts

AEW World Trios Champion Kenny Omega recently received massive praise from WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts — with Roberts claiming that Omega is "one of the best in-ring performers ever." Roberts posted Wrestling Inc.s' article regarding his praising Omega on Twitter, to which Omega quoted the tweet and said: "High praise from an absolute master of psychology. (Now I can see why I was mostly safe from [Lance Archer] all these years)." Roberts manages Archer in AEW. Despite both men being in the same company since 2020, Archer and Omega have only been involved in one match against each other, back on February 10, 2021.

Roberts also praised Omega's finishing maneuver, the One Winged Angel. This move has helped Omega win multiple championships, including the AEW World Championship, the IWGP World Championship, and IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship — a title he won earlier this month by defeating Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Roberts also praised the running knee Omega nails his opponents with, with that move being called the V-Trigger.

Many have touted some of Omega's matches against the likes of Kazuchika Okada, the Young Bucks, and Tetsuya Naito as some of the best matches of the year they took place. Many match of the year candidates have lead to fans and wrestlers, such as Roberts, praising the wrestling ability — claiming that he believes Omega is better than two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair in the ring.