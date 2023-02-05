Jeff Jarrett Says TNA Couldn't Afford Talent Who Is Now Top WWE Star

There isn't a whole lot that Jeff Jarrett hasn't experienced within professional wrestling. He's won countless championships, been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and currently serves as AEW's Director of Business Development. But before the HOF and AEW, there was TNA, a promotion that "Double J" himself founded in 2002.

On the latest episode of "My World with Jeff Jarrett," he discussed working with current WWE star Drew McIntyre, who went by the ring name Drew Galloway in TNA. "That's the first time we got to work, and Drew cut promos that he didn't quite cut today," Jarrett said. "Drew is emotional, very articulate, knows how to have a cadence, and just lays a hell of a promo out there."

Galloway debuted in TNA in early 2015, and despite a couple of championship reigns — including one as the TNA World Heavyweight Champion — he departed the promotion only two years later in large part due to the promotion's financial issues. Jarrett believes Galloway could've been a major player in TNA if they had retained him.

"I saw him as a guy that could kinda lead the charge," Jarrett added. "But I also knew we can't afford him."

While things didn't go quite so well for McIntyre during his first go-round with WWE, he returned to the promotion as part of "WWE NXT" in April 2017 and quickly won the "NXT" Championship later that year. Since then, his stock has only risen, winning the Royal Rumble in 2020 and going on to become a two-time WWE Champion, with his first triumph coming against Brock Lesnar in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 36.

