Brock Lesnar Reportedly Got Backstage Heat For Spot At WWE Royal Rumble

During this past weekend's 2023 men's Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar was sent flying over the top rope by Bobby Lashley after spending just over two minutes in the match. Following his elimination, an irate "Beast" went on a rampage around the ringside area and caused all sorts of mayhem. According to Fightful Select, some of the former WWE Champion's actions caught many people off guard and, as a result, attracted some heat behind the scenes.

Although Lesnar was apparently set to have a "freak out" following his surprise exit from the bout, many individuals in and outside the ring were not prepared for what was to come. After crashing the steel steps down onto the commentary table and wiping out Baron Corbin during his entrance into the Rumble, "The Beast" sent WWE official Eddie Orengo over the barricade and into the front row. It's said that the incident involving Orengo, in particular, gave Lesnar a "little heat." The WWE referee – who allegedly may have sustained a foot injury because of the occurrence – reportedly missed a crucial moment towards the end of the men's Rumble because he had to sell Lesnar's attack.

Despite seemingly taking matters into his own hands, Fightful was told that "heat is a relative term for Brock Lesnar. He's not going to get in trouble." Of course, Lesnar is one of WWE's most valuable assets and will likely receive much more leeway than another talent further down the roster. Notably, "The Beast Incarnate" has been involved in several similar scripted commotions in the past, so for fans watching on, it would have seemed like a typical Lesnar reaction. The 45-year-old is reportedly set to face Lashley in a trilogy match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event.