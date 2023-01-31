Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE Elimination Chamber Status

Brock Lesnar made a surprise return at "Raw XXX," going after Bobby Lashley and disrupting his U.S. Title shot against Austin Theory. Lesnar ultimately cost "The All Mighty" in that match, but Lashley would exact revenge during the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match by eliminating "The Beast" after he only spent about 2 ½ minutes in the ring before getting tossed. It's clear that Lesnar and Lashley are on a collision course once again, but is WWE pulling the trigger on that assumed clash before WrestleMania 39?

On this morning's Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Lesnar is "on the card" for the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on February 18 — with Bobby Lashley anticipated as his opponent for that show. If that's the case, something at Elimination Chamber could theoretically happen to set up something grander for April's marquee event to bring down the curtain on their feud. Or it's entirely possible that Lesnar and Lashley end this before we head to California for WWE's biggest show of the year and find different dance partners for WrestleMania.

Lesnar and Lashley first faced each other at the 2022 Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship in what was billed as a dream match years in the making. That night in St. Louis, "The All Mighty" captured the gold after Paul Heyman turned on "The Beast" and officially pledged his total allegiance to Roman Reigns. The pair would clash again at Crown Jewel in November 2022, with Lesnar emerging victorious from that bout.