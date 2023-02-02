AEW Star Says Sami Zayn Can Main Event WWE WrestleMania

On the January 31 episode of "WWE Raw," Cody Rhodes made it clear that he'll be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. As the Royal Rumble winner, "The American Nightmare" was always destined to face the champ at the biggest premium live event of the year. However, there are many fans and industry insiders who feel that Sami Zayn should face Reigns instead.

Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Reigns and The Bloodline faction for months. At last weekend's WWE Royal Rumble show, the "Honorary Uce" turned on Reigns and received a beatdown for his troubles. The storyline has turned Zayn into a huge fan favorite, but AEW's Dax Harwood believes that he's always had the potential and drive to reach the top of the card.

Speaking on his "FTR with Dax" podcast, Harwood shared some insights on what Zayn is like behind the scenes, revealing that he's always been ambitious. "Unapologetically, Sami is very detail-oriented and he's a stickler for the things he does, the same as me," the AEW star noted. "He's just less abrasive than I am... He can get a reputation because of that because some people are like, 'Oh, it's not that important, don't think about it.' But to him it is important."

Harwood went on to state that Zayn is finally being given the opportunity to show what he's always been capable of doing. He stated that having talent is one thing, but performers need opportunities to reach the next level. "If he wants to main event WrestleMania, make these people believe if there's one person in this world who can do that, it's him." Unfortunately, that might not happen, as Zayn is rumored to be headlining WWE Elimination Chamber instead.