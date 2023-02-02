Triple H Says Vince McMahon's WWE Return 'Has Been Great'

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has spoken about the return of Vince McMahon to WWE. Last July, McMahon announced his retirement as the Chairman and CEO of the company. He also relinquished his role of running the creative team. Following McMahon's exit, Levesque was named the Chief Content Officer.

McMahon's retirement didn't last, as he is now back with the company. With McMahon reinstated to the board of directors and serving as the Executive Chairman, many wondered what this would mean for WWE storylines. So far, McMahon has not been involved in the creative process since his return.

During a recent WWE earnings call, Levesque discussed McMahon finding his way back to WWE (h/t Brandon Thurston).

"I also want to add having Vince around has been great," Levesque said. "Having him back and involved, even at just the board level, comes with his incredible insight."

McMahon initially stepped away from WWE in the midst of investigations into hush payments made to lock away accusations of sexual misconduct from former employees. The Wall Street Journal was the first to break the story on McMahon's alleged secret payments.

The Wall Street Journal had another report claiming that McMahon was planning to return to WWE, as he felt he was given bad advice to step away. The report noted that McMahon felt if he had waited a bit longer, the controversy surrounding him would've blown over. Ultimately, the report turned out to be accurate. McMahon claimed his presence was needed to ensure that a new media rights deal is secured, and the chance that WWE could be sold.