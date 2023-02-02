AEW Dynamite Viewership Down For February 1 Episode

The February 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" kicked off with a slugfest between Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page, and ended with a chaotic No Holds Barred Match between Darby Allin and Samoa Joe. However, the quality of matches did not help the show maintain the 1-million mark in television viewership.

According to Wrestlenomics, this week's "Dynamite" drew 901,000 viewers on TBS, down more than 10 percent from last week's show, which drew 1.003 million viewers for the "Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life" special episode.

However, AEW's flagship show performed well in the Cable Top 150 charts, finishing #2 behind only the NBA game on ESPN between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics. Although the 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic was down from last week's show, it's worth noting that last week's show finished #3 in the Cable Top 150 charts.

As for the year-over-year figures, this week's "Dynamite" was down nearly 6 percent from the same week in 2022, which drew 954,000 viewers for a show headlined by the first-time ever clash between CM Punk and MJF in Chicago, Illinois.

There was a lot of optimism about the trajectory of AEW's ratings following last week's "Dynamite," which raked in over 1 million viewers for the first time since the October 5 episode. Shortly after the figures were released, AEW President Tony Khan noted on social media that AEW was in the middle of "one of our best runs of TV ever" in terms of both viewership and quality of shows, as he thanked fans for supporting his upstart promotion.

AEW has already announced a loaded card — with up to five matches — for next week's "Dynamite," headlined by AEW World Champion MJF's return to in-ring action against Konosuke Takeshita, The Elite vs. A.R. Fox & Top Flight, Bryan Danielson vs. RUSH, AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny, and The Acclaimed defending their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Gunns.