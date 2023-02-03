AEW Performer Comments On Notorious Segment With Cody Rhodes

One of the most popular moments in the first four years of AEW's existence was Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson's post-match promo on the September 30, 2021 episode of "AEW Dynamite." In trying to get a mean streak out of Cody, Arn explained that if Cody was carjacked, his response would be to give up the car so he wouldn't be hurt. Arn had an iconic response, where he said that he'd put a gun over the carjacker's head and shoot them instead.

This led to not just memes, but also Arn/Glock-themed t-shirt designs. Anderson was a guest in the latest "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where co-host Aubrey Edwards asked the Hall of Famer about the Glock promo.

"Up until that time, I had not been able to be the Arn Anderson of 1986," Arn explained. "I used to say stuff like that all the time. The WCW days? All the time. You just couldn't curse. But if you wanted to grab the audience, say something that they would say 'What'd he say? Did he say that?' [about] that'll just shove you out of your chair."

The "Glock" promo was similar to a memorable promo that Anderson cut during his time with WCW, only this time it was told in a more personal and graphic way. "I really didn't have that line [about the Glock] before we went out there, and if you look at [Lee Johnson's] face, his dentures fell out, and he didn't catch 'em before they hit the floor," said Anderson.

Arn was concerned when he saw that Tony Khan wasn't backstage, but Khan checked with TNT and they had no problem with the line. Apparently, whoever the AEW President talked to was a wrestling fan who knew it was "vintage Arn Anderson" and "he can get away with it."