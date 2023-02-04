Aron Stevens Defends Tyrus As NWA World Champion

Former NWA National Champion Aron Stevens has backed Tyrus as the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. NWA has come under fire since putting its top prize on the former WWE star – known as "The Funkasaurus" Brodus Clay in WWE – with some expressing that Tyrus isn't world champion material, while others have blasted him due to his political views.

Speaking to Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Stevens defended Tyrus as the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

"It's funny when people say, 'Oh, his political views,' if he's on a certain news station that's associated with political views that are kind of falling one side of the fence or another. If you actually listen to what Tyrus has to say, very different story," Stevens said. "The reason he is so popular, the reason he had the best-selling book on Barnes & Noble and Amazon — and I'm not talking just wrestling, top 10 in general — just because of the life story he went through as a disadvantaged child, dealing with racism the way he did."

Stevens urged people to read Tyrus' book and get a better understanding of his life story before passing judgment. He believes if people truly grasp what the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion has gone through, they may change their tone.

"He is a standup human being," Stevens said. "He has been there for me, and again, him as champion I will stand by because people, I think for the wrong reason, they go after him and it's bogus."

NWA owner Billy Corgan recently told Steve Fall that Tyrus has always felt underutilized in the wrestling business. He also put over Tyrus' frequent appearances on FOX News Channel's "Gutfeld!" Corgan also showed appreciation to Tyrus for wearing NWA gold during those appearances.

