Cody Rhodes Listened To This WWE Theme Song While Starting AEW

Shane McMahon's WWE theme song has become one of the most iconic in company history. "Here Comes The Money" has always been accompanied by the iconic Shane shuffle and the expectation that something crazy was about to happen given Vince McMahon's son's willingness to experiment with absurdity.

Although Shane's music can be remembered for all the moments he's provided the WWE Universe, Cody Rhodes has a different reason for what he associates with his entrance. The 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner referenced being away from the WWE on an "excursion" during this time, highlighting in detail why Shane's name came up while working for NJPW.

"When we were starting up the other promotion [referring to AEW], the money was large and I had been away from the large money for a while," Rhodes said during an interview with Logan Paul on the "ImPAULSive" podcast. "I was in Tokyo Dome hotel, ready to do this big show, Wrestle Kingdom, for New Japan, but I knew in a few weeks it was going to go down, we were going to announce [AEW] to the world.

"Shane's music is 'Here Comes The Money' and every time I get on the elevator with the other guys who were in that group with me, I would play that music and there was all these other wrestlers [looking around]. We were the enemy [to the New Japan talent], we were leaving and they didn't know why, I just played it to the point where now I can't see Shane and not be like, 'Man, I ruined your song.'"

Rhodes revealed that since his WWE return, he has yet to see Shane, who left WWE in the aftermath of last year's Royal Rumble and hasn't returned yet.