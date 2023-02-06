Austin Theory Believes WWE Star Is 'Too Dangerous' For Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has proven to be the most feared and dominant pro wrestler on WWE's modern-day roster. But there's one guy in the locker room who Austin Theory believes might be "a little too dangerous" for even "The Beast Incarnate" to handle.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, the WWE United States Champion opened up about his backstage friendship with Dominik Mysterio as two of the youngest members on the promotion's main roster. During their discussion about Mysterio's recent run with The Judgment Day, Theory said he believes the show's recent storyline about the second-generation star doing a stint behind bars has pushed him up the ranks as one of WWE's most dangerous men. Perhaps even too dangerous for Lesnar, the 11-time world champion who Theory has had several run-ins with in the past, including recently on "WWE Raw."

"I think Dom's a little too dangerous for Brock," Theory told Hausman, speaking at WWE's recent Royal Rumble press junket. "That's Prison Dom we're talking about."

Mysterio "went to prison" around the holidays as part of a WWE storyline surrounding his ongoing rivalry with his father Rey Mysterio. The younger Mysterio was taken away by police after an altercation at the family's home and he began to cut promos about how his brief time in prison changed him. The comical storyline has drawn praise from several current and former wrestlers.

"I mean, [Dom] did some hard times, man," Theory joked with Hausman. "That's a touchy subject. I don't think Brock even wants to speak on that."