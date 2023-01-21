Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'

Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.

"Prison Hard Dom," Konnan said. "Yeah, he was in jail. He was in jail for a whole day. Or a holding cell. Don't mess with him." In storyline, Dominik spent about a day in jail. However, by the end of his time in the cell, he had gotten a prison tattoo of a teardrop. Konnan also stated that Dominik is "killing it" in the role he is portraying on "WWE Raw."

Konnan continued: "I love what they're doing with him. You know, he was kind of getting stale with [his father] Rey [Mysterio] and they really like that. They started up the show on 'Raw' with them and the Bloodline, which was really good. And everything they've given him to do, I think he's done to perfection, so I'm really happy for him."

Dominik and fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest are the No. 1 contenders for the "Raw" Tag Team Championship. If Dominik and Priest win the belts, it would be Dominik's second time holding gold in his young career. He and his father held the "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Title in 2021.