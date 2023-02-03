Backstage News On Kota Ibushi Wrestling For Bloodsport

Earlier this week, it was announced that Kota Ibushi would be making his in-ring return during WrestleMania week for GCW. He's on the card for Bloodsport 9, and the reasons for his interest in participating in the shoot-style wrestling event date back to his childhood.

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ibushi "has wanted for a long time to do what he called a RINGS style match" because he grew up watching the Fighting Network Rings (RINGS) promotion and its blend of real-life physicality and kayfabe outcomes. GCW's Bloodsport event is somewhat of an homage to the unique strong-style mix of MMA and pro wrestling that RINGS made popular in Japan throughout the 1990s. Under its unique rules, all matches must end in a knockout or submission.

Reports that "multiple companies" are interested in recruiting Ibushi surfaced earlier this week, now that his NJPW contract has expired. "Thank you for all the offers!" Ibushi tweeted in unveiling his upcoming GCW bout, adding, "We will drop a lot of bombs (good stories) from tomorrow onwards, so please support us!"

Ibushi's tenure with NJPW came to a tumultuous end, with him being sidelined since he was injured during the 2021 G1 Climax. Ibushi then made accusations that NJPW officials pressured him to return early before he was 100%, in addition to accusing multiple company officials of sexual harassment. The public controversy forced NJPW to hold a press conference to address the allegations and then later led to Ibushi and two NJPW officials receiving fines.