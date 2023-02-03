Bruce Prichard Set To Undergo Surgery

Between his duties as a Senior Vice President of WWE and maintaining his podcast with Conrad Thompson, Bruce Prichard certainly stays busy. However, it seems the former Brother Love will be spending at least some time away from work this spring. Prichard revealed on the latest "Something to Wrestle With" that he is currently scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery soon.

"April, we're going under the knife again, Connie," Prichard told his co-host. Prichard then revealed that he'd be undergoing the same surgery on his left shoulder that he previously received on his right shoulder, and said that he was not looking forward to going through that experience again. On the bright side, Prichard showed that he now has a full range of movement on the shoulder that was repaired, which should hopefully mean his left shoulder will also regain that mobility.

Prichard underwent surgery on his right shoulder last summer, with the WWE executive stating that he would be dealing with a recovery period of about six months. Right around the same time as his surgery, however, Prichard was named Interim VP of Talent Relations following the departure of John Laurinaitis. Though he no longer serves in that position, Prichard is still the Executive Director of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," playing a key role in producing both of those shows. It's currently unknown how much time Prichard will miss due to his upcoming surgery, but if last year is any indication, he will likely get back to work as soon as possible.