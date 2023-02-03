Eric Bischoff Believes WWE Star Is No Longer Just A Utility Player

Not everyone can be at the top. Every once in a while, though, something happens where fans react in a way that few saw coming. Eric Bischoff believes we're witnessing that with Sami Zayn. This week on "After 83 Weeks," he showered the former "WWE NXT" Champion with plenty of praise.

"I like Sami Zayn a lot," Bischoff said, calling him a fast horse and adding, "The great thing about a really fast horse is you can slow a fast horse down. But when you got a slow horse, you can't make it run fast."

Bischoff sees Zayn as such because he's always thinking and creating, and that makes him a handful. But he also recalls a time when not everyone wanted to work with him.

"Very talented guy but also a guy when I was there that other people would be like, 'Eh, you work with him.'"

Bischoff believes Zayn has shed the utility player title forever – something that seemed to follow him despite his obvious talent.

"To see him just so flawlessly as a character work himself in in a way that makes him one of the more interesting things in that entourage," he continued, "I just dig it."

Despite the overwhelmingly positive reaction he received at the end of last Saturday night's Royal Rumble, Bischoff doesn't see Zayn as a babyface. He also doesn't think that matters.

"I can see him being a great heel, not a babyface," he added. "But do I think people look at him that way internally? I'm not sure, but I don't think it matters. His career has been made over the last couple of months."

