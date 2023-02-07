Willow Nightingale Names Her Dream Opponent

While her match with one dream opponent didn't go as planned, AEW star Willow Nightingale has suggested a dream contest against a talent outside of AEW.

On the January 18 edition of "Dynamite," Nightingale faced an opponent she'd been craving to lock up with, former AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. The two battled valiantly until a distraction from Saraya allowed Storm to capture the roll-up win on "The Babe With The Power." Following the three count, Saraya and Storm turned heel, attacking Nightingale until Ruby Soho came to the rescue.

With her match against Storm resulting in an unsatisfying ending for her, Nightingale recently drew up another fantasy dream match. "She's not actively wrestling in-ring right now, but Sara Del Rey, when I had started wrestling, was everything that I kind of had aspired to be," she said on "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show."

Signed to the WWE Performance Center since 2012, Del Rey, real name Sara Amato, serves as one of the head trainers for WWE's "NXT" development territory, emerging as the first female to step into that role.

"I think her fingerprints have really been seen throughout the way that women's wrestling is presented on television and elsewhere now," Nightingale said. "In my head, that term 'women's revolution 'that we heard a lot a couple of years ago was largely based on the work that she did. So that is like my dream match. She is someone who I had studied a lot when I started."

Nightingale also cited Del Rey's July 2012 bout against Eddie Kingston as one of her "favorite matches of all-time."

