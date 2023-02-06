This Moment Made Roxanne Perez Feel Like She Belonged In WWE

WWE superstar Roxanne Perez went from attending WWE's December 2021 tryouts at the Performance Center to ending Mandy Rose's 413-day reign as "NXT" Women's Champion in the same venue on December 13, 2022. Then, in January of this year, she participated in the WWE woman's Royal Rumble match.

Speaking with "Busted Open Radio," Perez said she was nervous in the days leading up to the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas as it was one of the two pay-per-views she always wanted to be a part of (the other being WrestleMania).

Thinking she would be crying when it came time to walk out for the match, Perez was proud of herself for holding back the tears and enjoying the moment in The Alamodome. "When I won the [NXT] Championship, it was like 'Wow, I can't believe this is actually real,' and then when I walked out at the Royal Rumble, it was more of like a 'Wow, yeah I belong here,'" she said. "I've worked so hard for this, I'm here, and I did it and I belong here."

With all of her accolades, Perez remains a fan of pro wrestling at heart but admits she's felt a shift in embracing what she's earned and sacrificed for. "It's changed from getting signed and being like, 'Wow I can't believe it,' to 'Wow, yeah I can believe it.' Like, I don't deserve it but I've worked so hard for it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.