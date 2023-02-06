Dana Brooke Weighs In On Potential NJPW Match

In the Paul "Triple H" Levesque regime, it has been more possible than ever for wrestlers to appear in promotions outside of WWE, albeit on a case-by-case basis. We've seen Karl Anderson defend his Never Openweight Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and Shinsuke Nakamura take on The Great Muta in Pro Wrestling NOAH. With WWE slightly cracking open the forbidden door, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman asked Dana Brooke whether she would be interested in having a match in NJPW.

"Yeah, it's amazing because I do work with quite a few girls that have that experience as well, too, in the WWE ring. And it always feels like they push me to my limits," Brooke said. "They elevate me. They bring out what's best in me. But WWE is always home. It feels like it's always home. So, given that opportunity, I would have to talk it over, and we would go from there."

Brooke has been with WWE since 2013. Throughout her career, she's aligned herself with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose, Lacey Evans, and most notably, with Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews as part of Titus Worldwide.

She won her first WWE championship in 2021 when she defeated Cedric Alexander to become 24/7 Champion — a title she held 15 times before it was retired in November 2022. Since then, Brooke has appeared regularly on "WWE Main Event" facing off against several "WWE NXT" talents such as Zoey Stark and Fallon Henley, as well as former Impact Wrestling star Kylie Rae.