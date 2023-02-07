Road Dogg Believes This WWE Superstar Will Eventually Be A Major Champion

As WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, Brian "Road Dogg" James sees the inner workings of WWE firsthand each week. In his role, James must stay up to date with the current creative product on television and deliver it to the company's non-televised live events. Though he has the option to sometimes "stray from the formula," James spends an enormous amount of time putting together angles and matches to align with the superstar's present storylines.

With this time, James also receives a front-row seat to witness the growth and evolution of the WWE talent, and lately, one star, in particular, has "really impressed" him. "Damian Priest, I think I've said it said it before, actually maybe on here, but he has come so far," he told the "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast.

Priest, of course, is a current member of The Judgement Day, alongside Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Rhea Ripley. Last year, Priest was recruited by the original leader, Edge, to join the darker, dominant faction, before Finn Balor seized control of the group.

"Think about the people that Damian Priest is surrounded by — Finn Balor, Rhea, Dom — and he's even in that group stepping out and shining," James said. "And so, big things [are coming], I predict he'll be a Universal Champion one day. I do believe that, and I believe he could carry it."

Though Priest has yet to capture a world title in WWE, has found some success in singles competition, previously holding the United States Championship for six months, and briefly obtaining the "NXT" North American Championship in 2020.