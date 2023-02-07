Willow Nightingale Shares Thoughts On AEW Women's Tag Titles

Despite AEW having a plethora of titles, the company has yet to introduce Women's Tag Team Championships. AEW currently only has two titles in the women's division — the AEW Women's World and TBS Championships — while the men have five. AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed the possibility of AEW creating Women's Tag Team Championships.

"We don't necessarily have like, a Tag Championship," Nightingale said on "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show." "We have tag teams within our women's division, but I think, personally, working with Ruby, I think having there be an official tag division or some sort of, like, physical goal to work towards, [whether that] be a championship or some kind of trophies or medals ... I think that would be a really awesome direction."

Following Nightingale's comments, Guerrero backed up her ideas and explained why she personally believes the women should have tag titles. "I do agree with you," Guerrero said. "The guys have a Tag Team championship. They have all kinds of titles that are on their side of the roster. You know, I would love to see the women have a tag team, you know, titles too, to represent the women."

AEW currently has a few women's tag teams such as Anna Jay and Tay Melo, Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and Saraya and Toni Storm, which could all be teams that could vie for Tag titles. The only time that AEW has focused on women's tag teams with a prize on the line was in the summer of 2020 when they held the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament, which was won by Diamonte and Ivelisse, who received medals for their victory.