AEW's Swerve Strickland Talks About Stepping Away From Pro Wrestling

Swerve Strickland is a man of many talents, with his hands currently dipped in multiple businesses, including professional wrestling, podcasting, and music.

Mostly known for his ventures inside the squared circle, Strickland has managed to keep himself invested in the two other major facets of his life as well. In 2022, he released an 11-track rap album entitled "Tears," along with a music video for the single of the same name. In addition, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion continues to co-host the "Swerve City Podcast" alongside fellow artist Antoine "Monteasy" Lewis, as the duo interview many within the wrestling and entertainment space.

With much of his time occupied with projects outside of wrestling, some fans have worried that it might impact Strickland's status in professional wrestling — but the AEW star promises he's not stepping away anytime soon. "I want fans to cherish the time they have with me rather than sh***ing on what I'm doing on a weekly basis," he prefaced on "The Wrestling Perspective Podcast." Strickland said he feels he hasn't "gotten to that point yet where music or the podcast is on a Pat McAfee level" or a "Joe Rogan level."

"I still have a lot of time," he said. "I can still work on this and like I'm not getting tour dates on albums yet to sell out arenas. So, I still have a lot of time I can dedicate to what my primary passion and dream job is — wrestling." Though wrestling remains his prominent focus right now, Strickland admitted he wants "to move correctly and progressively," and continue to push his other projects forward as well.

