Swerve Strickland Explains Why He's Good For AEW

To "make it big" in any wrestling company, one must obviously obtain the stamp of approval from those in charge, but perhaps more importantly, they need to believe in themselves.

For Swerve Strickland, self-confidence has helped elevate his career to new heights and opened the door for his eventual appearances in WWE and All Elite Wrestling. Since his arrival in AEW, Strickland has primarily entangled himself in tag team affairs, notably capturing the AEW Tag Team Championships alongside Keith Lee. When asked about a possible pursuit of the company's biggest singles prize — the AEW World Championship — Strickland revealed that he's "always prepping and trying to get more."

"I truly feel like I'm one of the biggest pieces on the board that can help any product win," he told "The Wrestling Perspective Podcast." As he tries to "catch the lightning in a bottle at the right time," Strickland intends to keep pitching his case to AEW President Tony Khan. "I'm always going to go into Tony's office and say, 'Hey, I appreciate everything that's happening, but I'm ready to get heated up again," he said.

While he continues to "pop a rating" every time he appears on television, Strickland also remains humble and keeps the vision of the company in his mind as well. "I'm honored and proud of that, but I'm more proud that I can do that for the product. I feel like if people understand that you are, your intention is not just for you, but for everything around it and the product and the story, the match itself, you'll always be in positions to win."

