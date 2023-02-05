WWE Star Eyeing The SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair may have only won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on the December 30 episode of "SmackDown," but she has had plenty of targets on her back since then, namely Sonya Deville. However, on social media, Liv Morgan has hinted at the fact she is also interested in a shot at the title she previously held, sharing a photograph from a recent live event.

Flair and Morgan were in a triple threat match against each other and Deville in Columbus, Georgia for the title this weekend, which was won by Flair. Morgan was pictured inside the ring before the encounter started with her eyes firmly fixed on the title, and she has shared it on her Twitter profile to signal the fact she's hoping to hold the title again.

Flair may already have her WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent set, as Rhea Ripley chose her as her opponent after winning the women's Royal Rumble match at the latest premium live event. However, that doesn't necessarily mean she will be the champion when the time comes, as she has proven herself to be a fighting champion by defending the title against Deville twice on episodes of "SmackDown," retaining both times.

It is unknown whether or not Flair will defend it again, but Morgan challenging her could be an option for WWE moving forward. The former Riott Squad member came close to winning the Rumble herself, being the final person to be eliminated after she lasted the entire match alongside Ripley.