MJF Defends Zachary Wentz Against Antisemitism And Abuse Allegations

Zachary Wentz, formerly known as Nahs Carter in "WWE NXT," was released from WWE in April 2022 following abuse allegations by his ex-wife, Kimber Lee, who also leaked a photo of Wentz mid-shave donning an Adolf Hitler mustache and giving the "Nazi salute" in the mirror, but current AEW World Champion MJF, who is Jewish in faith, has had enough of what he perceives as misinformation being spread against his colleague.

"Everyone's afraid of talking honestly so I will. Zachary Wentz isn't a antisemite," MJF stated a two-part tweet on Monday. "I lived with him. The fact he's not on TV right now because a girl (who got caught lying about abuse) couldn't handle a break up and posted a photo of him doing something in jest is wild."

"When a wrestler who shall remain nameless keyed my car and called me a kike, Zachary went out of his way when everyone else turned a blind eye to check in on me," MJF continued. "The court of Twitter can sometimes get dirtbags out of our industry, but the court isn't always right."

In "NXT," Wentz won the "NXT" Tag Team Championship twice alongside his partner, current "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee, though their second reign began just four days before Wentz' release. The two men had previously teamed as part of Impact Wrestling act The Rascalz. According to Cagematch, Wentz and MJF worked together in Rockstar Pro Wrestling in 2017.