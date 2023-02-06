Jamie Hayter Wants The Challenge Of Rematch With AEW Star On PPV

Jamie Hayter faced off against Hikaru Shida in the main event of the December 21 "AEW Dynamite," successfully defending her AEW Women's World Championship. Following the brutal match, both women received praise for their performances — with some wondering if the two would one day meet again in the ring. Despite picking up the clean victory, Hayter revealed that she may want to take on the former champ on a bigger stage.

"I would happily wrestle Shida again, she is the real deal," Hayter said in an interview with "Dark Puroresu Flowsion." "She almost made me believe I might not beat her. But I loved the challenge. I think doing it on a bigger stage at a pay-per-view will make things much more intense and raise the stakes even higher! Having that "big match feels" always escalates the situation and I think she has even more to give. I want the challenge." While Hayter and Shida were on opposing sides on December 21, they have seemingly developed a common enemy in Saraya and Toni Storm.

Saraya and Storm have openly addressed their distain for AEW originals — as they were both talents who made their way over to AEW from WWE. Hayter, Shida, Willow Nightingale, and Britt Baker have all been targets of Saraya and Storm in recent weeks — with the former WWE stars beating up Baker backstage last week on "Dynamite," Hayter's closest ally. Even though Shida and Hayter appear to be on the same side at present, that does not rule out a possible title match at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution, as Hayter is not currently booked for the show.