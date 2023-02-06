Backstage News On WWE Raw Plans For Dexter Lumis & More

Plans for Dexter Lumis and several other stars on tonight's "WWE Raw" have been revealed. Fightful Select reports that Lumis will be unveiling a drawing on tonight's show. A talent is also set to appear on crutches during the broadcast, and it's likely to be Damage CTRL member and one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai. The thinking behind Kai being the one on crutches is that it could be linked to Becky Lynch's attack on last week's "Raw." Still, this hasn't been confirmed.

However, Fightful has been able to confirm a list of additional talents penciled in for tonight's "Raw." Set to appear are Bayley and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL, JBL, Baron Corbin, Damian Priest, The Street Profits, MVP, Omos, Carmella, Piper Niven, Elias, Michin, Candic LaRae, Lumis, and Maximum Male Models. The scheduled Maximum Male Models appearance comes on the heels of a separate report noting that the faction has been moved from "WWE SmackDown" to "Raw." It was also mentioned that an angle had been planned to solidify the stable's place on the red brand.

Tonight's "Raw" will be held inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. It will be headlined by a steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley. There will also be an Elimination Chamber qualifying four-way match between Carmella, Niven, LaRae, and Michin, as well as two United States Championship Elimination Chamber qualifying matches on the men's side. Priest will collide with Angelo Dawkins, while Elias takes on Montez Ford.