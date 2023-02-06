WWE Raw Preview (2/6): Becky Lynch Vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches

Becky Lynch is finally set to face Bayley inside a steel cage on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. The former friends will collide in the gimmick match after their original caged clash was called off during "Raw XXX" after Damage CTRL attacked "The Man" before the bout could even get underway. Last week, following a war of words that saw Bayley claim Lynch wasn't even good enough for her real-life husband Seth "Freakin" Rollins, the Irish star issued the steel cage challenge to give fans the match they were robbed of last month. Lynch eventually coaxed "The Role Model" into accepting after threatening to strike a vulnerable Dakota Kai with a steel chair on the stage.

Additionally, The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will have the opportunity to clinch the final two places in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match for the WWE United States Championship. Dawkins is set to take on The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, while Ford will battle Elias. The two stars who emerge victorious from those high-stakes clashes will join Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and the reigning champion, Austin Theory, inside the steel structure on February 18.

WWE official Adam Pearce announced last week that a women's Elimination Chamber match would take place to determine who will challenge Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. The news came after 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley opted to challenge for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in April. Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya already have their names penciled in for next weekend's bout. We will now find out who will claim the sixth and final spot when Carmella, Piper Niven, Candice LeRae, and Michin collide in a fatal four-way match.