Dominik Mysterio Is Intrigued By This Aspect Of His WWE Booking

Wrestling has been part of Dominik Mysterio's life from the beginning, but he's always been in the shadow of his legendary father. That is until he turned on Rey Mysterio in September at Clash at the Castle and aligned himself with The Judgment Day alongside Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Dominik admitted he didn't see any of this coming.

"I didn't think any of this was going to play out the way it did," Mysterio said. "The process for me starting to wrestle and train and debut was all completely different in our eyes and what we had envisioned."

At just 25 years old, Dominik is arguably one of the most loathed superstars in all of WWE. That, above all else, is perhaps the most surprising aspect of it all.

"Me being a heel I don't think was ever in the plan," he added. "My dad's always been a big babyface and he's never been the bad guy, so I think seeing a different side of a Mysterio was what got the people intrigued."

Part of that turn also involved delivering a low blow to Edge, another superstar he's been around his whole life. He essentially took Edge's spot in The Judgment Day after Priest, Balor, and Ripley kicked him to the curb, and it's all a bit surreal. Mysterio even kept a picture of the moment.

"I'm so blessed to be in the position that I am," Mysterio continued. "WWE sells a picture of 'Edge and Rey Mysterio defeats The Judgment Day,' but I'm standing over both of them. That's just insane to me."

