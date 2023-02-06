AEW Star Is Taking Paul Walter Hauser's Golden Globe On World Tour

AEW performer and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett claims he has been taking actor Paul Walter Hauser's Golden Globe on a world tour. The 2023 Golden Globe Awards show took place on January 10. Hauser won Best Supporting Actor in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture for his role as Lawrence "Larry" Hall in the crime drama "Black Bird."

During a recent episode of his "My World" podcast, Jarrett told Conrad Thompson that he was on a Golden Globe tour. He claimed that Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh are taking turns showing it off.

"We got his Golden Globe, and we've taken it on a world tour," Jarrett said. "Sonjay's thinking about taking Satnam to the Taj Mahal. Jay, I'm not exactly sure if he wants to take it to – you know, he's a big theme park guy, Universal Studios. I don't know if he's going over to France and going to a Disney World over there."

Just five days after the Golden Globes, Hauser won his second award this year for his work in "Black Bird," earning Best Supporting Actor in a Movie/Miniseries at the Critic's Choice Television Awards. Hauser is also one of the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

There is a history between Jarrett and Hauser. On the January 13 episode of "AEW Rampage," Hauser was a special guest to celebrate his Golden Globes win, but Jarrett ended up hitting him over the head with a guitar and stealing his Golden Globe Awards trophy.

