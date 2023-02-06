AEW Star Is Taking Paul Walter Hauser's Golden Globe On World Tour

Paul Walter Hauser glasses hand wave Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
By Fernando Quiles Jr/Feb. 6, 2023 9:20 pm EST

AEW performer and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett claims he has been taking actor Paul Walter Hauser's Golden Globe on a world tour. The 2023 Golden Globe Awards show took place on January 10. Hauser won Best Supporting Actor in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture for his role as Lawrence "Larry" Hall in the crime drama "Black Bird."

During a recent episode of his "My World" podcast, Jarrett told Conrad Thompson that he was on a Golden Globe tour. He claimed that Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh are taking turns showing it off.

"We got his Golden Globe, and we've taken it on a world tour," Jarrett said. "Sonjay's thinking about taking Satnam to the Taj Mahal. Jay, I'm not exactly sure if he wants to take it to – you know, he's a big theme park guy, Universal Studios. I don't know if he's going over to France and going to a Disney World over there."

Just five days after the Golden Globes, Hauser won his second award this year for his work in "Black Bird," earning Best Supporting Actor in a Movie/Miniseries at the Critic's Choice Television Awards. Hauser is also one of the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

There is a history between Jarrett and Hauser. On the January 13 episode of "AEW Rampage," Hauser was a special guest to celebrate his Golden Globes win, but Jarrett ended up hitting him over the head with a guitar and stealing his Golden Globe Awards trophy.

