Booker T Did Not Enjoy Working This Kind Of Match

WWE is gearing up for their Elimination Chamber premium live event on February 18. Two Elimination Chamber matches will be contested that night as six men will vie for the United States Championship and six women will battle for a "Raw" Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 39. The steel structure has been a staple of WWE for over 20 years now, but it's not everyone's favorite type of match. During a recent episode of "Hall of Fame," Booker T detailed his experience competing inside the Elimination Chamber.

"I felt like I was out of my comfort zone," Booker T said. "A lot of things I couldn't control as far as whether I was going to get hurt or not. Bouncing off a cage is very, very unforgiving. For me, Elimination Chamber match, the first one in WWE of that era, it was like working in hell. There's no way you cannot get hurt. Those types of matches are for guys like pain freaks [that have] something to prove to the world, to themselves, you know, and looking to leave a mark."

Booker T has only competed in one Elimination Chamber match, and that was when the structure made its debut at WWE Survivor Series 2002 with Triple H's World Heavyweight Championship on the line. There have since been 30 Elimination Chamber matches with various championships and contendership opportunities on the line, with a majority of those bouts taking place ahead of WWE's biggest show of the year. This year will mark the first time the United States Championship will be defended inside the structure, while the women's division will have their own Chamber match for a fifth time.