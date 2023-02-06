This WWE PPV Made MJF Want To Become World Champion

MJF currently holds the AEW World Championship – an achievement matched by few others – and that is a fact that he will happily remind people of. However, at one point in time the "Salt Of The Earth" was nothing more than a young wrestling fan, and on social media, he revealed that it was the 2002 WWE Survivor Series that played a major factor in inspiring him to reach the heights he finds himself at now.

"Madison Square Garden. I was there live. I was 7," MJF tweeted. "That was the night I decided I was going to become a world champion and a generational talent."

That night was headlined by the first-ever Elimination Chamber match featuring Chris Jericho, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Rob Van Dam, Kane, and Booker T; Michaels walked away the winner. Elsewhere on the card, The Big Show wrestled Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Victoria and Trish Stratus squared off in women's action, and the Dudley Boyz teamed up with Jeff Hardy.

MJF was able to fulfill his dream of becoming a world title holder in November, defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear. How long he holds onto the belt is up in the air though as he is currently staring down the barrel of a 60-minute Iron Man match against Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution in March — that is, if "The American Dragon" is able to defeat Rush this week on "AEW Dynamite" to cement that match and its accompanying stipulation.