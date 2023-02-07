Dutch Mantell Provides Update On Health Of Jerry Lawler

The wrestling world received a scare earlier on Tuesday, when reports emerged that Jerry "The King" Lawler was rushed to the hospital. Later information confirmed that Lawler, who once had a heart attack during an episode of "WWE Raw," had suffered a stroke, and was forced to undergo surgery. Now some good news is coming in, courtesy of Dutch Mantell, one of Lawler's most famous rivals.

"Update on Jerry Lawler," Mantell tweeted. "It has been confirmed that Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke last night in Ft. Myers, Florida. He was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent a medical procedure. His latest condition is actually good and he is expected to recover. Good news."

Shortly after, Mantell provided another update after speaking to Lawler's son, Kevin Lawler, which revealed further details on Lawler's condition.

"Just talked to Kevin...he said that he talked to the [doctor] who said that Jerry is improving," Mantell tweeted. "He suffered some paralysis on his left side that he is now regaining use of. The [doctor] said that Jerry should recover from this episode. Good luck Jerry."

Mantell's latest update revealed that Lawler had suffered further paralysis, as well. Nevertheless, Mantell again stressed, both to his timeline and when responding to a fan, that Lawler was already showing improvement.

"Lawler experienced paralysis on his right side immediately following the stroke," Mantell tweeted. "Latest news has reported that he has regained partial use of his arm. His speech is still affected but that takes a bit more time. But he's improving."