Vince McMahon Yelled At Member Of Retribution For Doing This

A former member of WWE's Retribution faction once got an earful from Vince McMahon and backstage producers, if one rising tag team is to be believed. Terrence and Terrell Hughes of TNT know what it's like behind the curtain in WWE. They are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley and have been in the backstage area a few times.

During an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the brothers recalled the time McMahon got heated with an unnamed talent who was once a part of the Retribution faction.

"They notice every little thing, too," Terrell said. "One of the guys from Retribution dropped his phone, and I don't know why he brought his phone, but he dropped his phone, and the producers and Vince and them were yelling at him. If there was a crowd and there's a lot of people, I feel like they would've missed it, but they notice every little thing."

TNT also has experience working on AEW's YouTube shows. Terrence laid out the difference between performing at an AEW show and a WWE event.

"I think with AEW, Tony's a little bit different," Terrence said. "He would come up to us and actually give feedback, the matches and stuff like that, and then the agents will usually come and watch. For WWE, Vince doesn't come up to you, so it's a little different."

Terrence also said he feels AEW trusts its enhancement talent more in terms of in-ring work. He said he believes this is the case because WWE holds tryout matches, while AEW lets the talent show what they've got on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.