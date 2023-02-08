Chris Jericho Guarantees Indie Talent Will Be On AEW Dark UK Tapings

All Elite Wrestling is set to head to London later this year for their first-ever show across the pond. While fans await news about the official date of the highly anticipated event, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has already personally booked one UK-based indie wrestler for a match on either "AEW Dark" or "AEW Dark: Elevation."

"You'll be on the [UK] show for sure," Jericho told Michael Oku – who has ambitions to perform for Tony Khan's promotion – on the "Talk is Jericho" podcast. "I'll guarantee you that. I'll guarantee it. No problem at all. That's easy. That's easy to do. Done. Done deal."

Oku – also known as The OJMO – crossed paths with Jericho on the second night of Pro Wrestling Guerilla's Battle of Los Angeles show last month in Los Angeles. The Jericho Appreciation Society made a surprise appearance at the event and successfully defeated Oku, Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, Kevin Blackwood, and SB KENTo in a 10-man tag team match. An image of the former RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Champion being locked in the Wall of Jericho was widely shared on social media in the aftermath. The London-born wrestler recently revealed that the AEW stable's visit to PWG was kept under wraps, and he only found out when he was invited onto a bus after the doors had opened to let fans into the venue.

